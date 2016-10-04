Silva and Soares out of Portugal squad

European champions Portugal have been hit by the withdrawal of Adrien Silva and Cedric Soares from their squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Faroe Islands.

Silva and Soares both featured prominently as Fernando Santos side completed their surprising run to glory in France this year but he must do without them on this occasion due to respective hamstring and ankle problems.

There will be no replacement in the squad for Sporting CP midfielder Silva but Southampton right-back Soares sees his place go to Benfica's Nelson Semedo.

The 22-year-old won his solitary cap to date for his country a year ago in a 2-1 friendly win over Serbia.

Portugal lost their opening qualifier 2-0 in Switzerland and welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back for his first international since he suffered a knee injury in the final of Euro 2016.