Silva attracted by Watford's ambition

Marco Silva says the ambition on show at Watford was the key reason he agreed to become the club's new head coach.

Silva, who succeeds Walter Mazzarri, signed a two-year deal at Vicarage Road just two days after it was announced he was leaving Hull City following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

"Firstly I really like the approach of the board and the owner," Silva said. "They showed me the project and I like the ambition.

"The club want to improve for the next seasons and this is what I try to fight for in my career as well – to always improve, to do a good job and to ensure a good connection between the manager and the club.

"The ambition this club has is really important to me. I'm excited. It's a good challenge and I'm really happy."

Silva - a former Olympiacos and Sporting coach - laid out the footballing philosophy he intends to bring to Watford after becoming the club's seventh head coach since December 2013.

"It's important to us that everybody knows what our goal is," Silva added. "The club is moving forward as a Premier League club but we always want to improve our position in the table and that's important for next season.

"We want to play good football so that our fans feel well when they come to see our team play. We'll work hard every day to prepare for the matches and to do our best in every game.

"We will work hard to start well in the Premier League. Everybody knows it's a hard competition but we come with confidence to improve every day and this is most important for me. This confidence I will pass to our players and to our fans as well."

Watford finished 2016-17 17th in the Premier League.