Silva, Matuidi eye fourth trophy

Paris Saint-Germain may have been celebrating their Ligue 1 triumph on Saturday, but all eyes were on winning a fourth trophy this season.

Laurent Blanc's men finished the league season with a 3-2 win over Reims as Edinson Cavani netted a brace.

After finishing eight points clear of Lyon, PSG are already turning their attentions to the Coupe de France final against Auxerre on May 30.

"This season will remain with me for the rest of my career," captain Thiago Silva said.

"We have won three trophies and we have one week left to finish on a high. If we continue with this mentality, we will keep on winning."

PSG have collected the Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions crowns this season.

Midfielder Blaise Matuidi added: "We have enjoyed an exceptional season. We want to win four trophies."