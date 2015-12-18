Silva ready to help City topple Arsenal

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is fit and hungry to dismantle fellow Premier League contenders Arsenal.

City face second-placed Arsenal on Monday when they travel to the Emirates Stadium.

Silva and Co. are only a point adrift of Arsenal in third position, with Leicester City surprisingly topping the standings.

The Spain international, who has declared himself fully fit for the trip to London, knows a win is crucial to City's title hopes.

"It would be very important to beat Arsenal – they are a direct rival," said Silva.

"It would be fantastic to beat them and start a good amount of games that we win.

"It will be very difficult – we have seen this season any team can beat any other team, but it will be good to start a good run of form and finish strongly this season."

Heading into the weekend's action, both Arsenal and City trail Leicester, but a win could send either side top depending on the latter's result at Everton.

Silva is key to City's chances of lifting the trophy in May and they will be hoping the 29-year-old can stay fit.

The former Valencia star has missed a large portion of the season, with an ankle problem sidelining him for nine matches.

Silva only returned to action last month, as a substitute in City's 3-1 win at home to Southampton, but the Spaniard believes he is close to returning to his best form.

"I had a few problems with my ankle at the start of the season but I was able to play," he added.

"Unfortunately, a really bad tackle meant I was injured again, but I'm back now, getting my rhythm back, and hopefully soon I'll be 100 per cent.

"We are in the fight for all competitions at the moment and we are obviously hoping to get all the players back from injury, see all the players together and finish strong."