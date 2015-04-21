Silva returns to training after cheekbone scare

The Spain international was substituted in the second half and taken to hospital after Cheikhou Kouyate caught him on the side of the head with an elbow.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini later confirmed that City feared a broken cheekbone for the 29-year-old, but scans showed no fracture and he was able to take part in training on Tuesday.

Kouyate, who was booked following the incident, took to Twitter to apologise: "I would like to say to [Silva] that I am very sorry that you were injured during the match on Sunday, but it was not my intention.

"I went for the ball and my eyes were on the ball. I always play the ball and never the player. You are a great guy and a great player and I hope you are back on the field very soon."

City welcome FA Cup finalists Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and Pellegrini will continue to monitor Silva's fitness in the hope he is available.