Silva won't convince Rooney to stay

Marco Silva will not stand in the way of Wayne Rooney's proposed move from Everton to DC United should he wish to leave.

The Portuguese, who previously managed Hull City and Watford in the Premier League, was officially unveiled as the new manager of the Toffees on Monday.

Talks are underway between Everton and the MLS club, but Silva will not be involving himself in the process, despite the uncertainty surrounding Rooney's future.

"It's not in my hands. It's something that started before [I signed]," he told UK newspapers.

"It was Wayne's decision with the club before I came."

Silva said he would speak with England's record goalscorer, but it seemed he was planning for life without Rooney next season.

"For sure, before everything is done, I will talk with Wayne because he is a club legend and I hope everything works out for him and the club," he said.

"Wayne needs to take this decision and the club needs to take this decision as well.

"Of course, when everyone talks about his legs, nobody expects Wayne is the same Wayne as five or 10 years ago.

"It happens with all players, not just with him."