Simeone calls for fan backing at Atletico

Reigning La Liga champions Atletico were whistled by their own fans following a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo last weekend.

Simeone, who claimed to be unperturbed by the criticism he and his players received, has expressed his hope that strong backing will be forthcoming during this weekend's meeting with in-form Sevilla.

"I wish Vicente Calderon stadium back the players as they have been doing for ages," said Simeone on Friday.

"I don't ask for more.

"Obviously I expect a full stadium. They [the Atleti fans] already know the players can feel them because I felt as a player and I have felt as a coach nowadays."

Mario Mandzukic could provide Simeone with a boost by returning to face Sevilla after a spell on the sidelines with a broken nose.

Atletico have claimed 11 points from their first five league fixtures, two fewer than a Sevilla side who are also unbeaten.