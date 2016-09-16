Simeone confirms Atletico contract reduction

Diego Simeone has confirmed his contract with Atletico Madrid now runs until June 2018 rather than 2020.

The coached signed a new deal with Atletico in March 2015, but both sides have now agreed on a two-year reduction to those terms.

The Argentine has been linked with top club and international positions in recent seasons, having guided Atleti to LaLiga glory against the odds in 2013-14, as well as two Champions League finals.

"It is correct," Simeone told a news conference when asked to confirm the amended terms.

"We have spoken with each other and have done what is best for the team and the club. We have made this decision together.

"This does not change anything, though. The situation remains the same. We are all calm. Things are fine and I am happy where I am. This does not affect a potential renewal [after 2018].

"The talk about my future does not bother me. It is only normal. But the reason I am here is because I want to be here. The only thing that drives me is my connection with this club. I follow my heart."

Simeone, 46, took charge of Atletico in December 2011 and has since won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, the Europa League and the UEFA Supercup.

He is expected to lead the team in their transition to a new stadium when they leave the Vicente Calderon at the end of the campaign.

Atleti are at home to Sporting Gijon in LaLiga on Saturday.