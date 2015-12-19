Simeone demands hard work to maintain Atletico streak

Diego Simeone says Atletico Madrid must keep working hard in order to maintain their winning streak.

Atletico are unbeaten in their last 15 matches in all competitions and have been victorious in each of their previous nine outings.

However, the Argentine coach is keen to ensure complacency does not set in and expects the same levels of desire and work from his players.

"When there are positive situations, like when they are negative, it's no good to stop and think," Simeone said.

"You have to play and you need to show it. We are not going to win just because we have been winning, you still have to work for it."

Atletico could take temporary charge of La Liga if they beat Malaga away from home on Sunday, moving ahead of Barcelona, who are in Japan to compete in the Club World Cup.

Simeone is enjoying seeing the club challenging at the top of the table once more but again emphasised the importance of achieving a positive result in their next outing.

"At the Christmas meal there was a summary of these years," he continued.

"The growth has been brilliant, huge, with the great work of people within the club and that thrills us, excites us and enthuses us, but does not take focus away from what is coming.

"In football, everything depends on the matches you play. We are valued by what we do tomorrow ... at half past eight."

The Argentine has been linked with the managerial position at Chelsea following the departure of Jose Mourinho on Thursday, but he refused to comment on the rumours.