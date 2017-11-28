Simeone expects Gameiro to help Griezmann shine

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone believes the return to fitness of Kevin Gameiro is helping to bring the best out of Antoine Griezmann.

His start to the season was delayed by a groin injury, while fellow France international Griezmann has struggled to reach top form consistently in 2017-18.

But Gameiro enjoyed a goal-scoring cameo off the bench alongside his star team-mate – who netted the opener – in a 2-0 Champions League win over Roma, before the pair got two each as Atleti hammered Levante 5-0 on Saturday.

And now Gameiro is back and looking sharp, Simeone suspects their partnership could prove invaluable.

Simeone told reporters: "We felt because of the opposition [against Roma and Levante] that the position of Antoine, with two forwards picked, first of all he would give us better offensive [cohesion].

"He and Koke are good at controlling and have good vision of game in the last third, so we're looking to find that place for Antoine as the second attacker. Between the lines he does a lot of damage to the opponent.

"That's what a football player like Griezmann gives us, especially when Gameiro's moment is so good.

"He offers a lot of goals, but above all, he gives you a lot of speed when he's fit. You need a reference [point in attack] and sometimes you have to wait for things to pass," he said, referring to Gameiro's recovery from injury.

"It was late in pre-season when he [Gameiro] started. He started later, but his goals speak for themselves. For this to happen, you have to have patience."

Atleti are at home to Elche in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.