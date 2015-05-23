Simeone hails 'incredible season'

After Atletico Madrid concluded their campaign with a dour 0-0 draw at Granada, coach Diego Simeone hailed their season as "incredible".

Simeone led the club to a stunning Liga title in 2013-14, upsetting the duopoly of Barcelona and Real Madrid to lift the trophy for the first time since 1996, when the Argentinian was an Atletico player.

Although Atletico ended this season 16 points behind Barca, and failed to recreate last term's run to the UEFA Champions League final, Simeone remains content with his side's achievements.

"Top marks for me," he said. "This year we won the Spanish Super Cup, we are third, and we've had a great competition with Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

"It has been an incredible season.

"Gigantic work of the players, great work of the club. These guys are making the club and the fans feel absolutely proud of the footballers again."

Saturday's drab affair at Granada secured survival for the hosts, and also meant Atletico held off the challenge of Valencia and sealed third spot - the final automatic berth for Champions League qualification.

"Anything can happen in a match at any moment. No one wanted to risk anything so nothing unwanted happened and I value the whole season," Simeone said.

"When one gets to the last round with options, the work of the whole season is asserted. Obviously, we played knowing that with a point we were in and celebrate it with great joy.

"Since we arrived to the club, if they had decided, as is the case now, that whoever wins the Europa League goes straight to the Champions League, we would have entered four times because the first year we arrived, we were champions.

"I can ask nothing more from the players."