Simeone ignoring Premier League rumours

Diego Simeone insists his focus is on Atletico Madrid's LaLiga clash with Malaga on Saturday, rather than a future in the Premier League.

Having excelled as head coach at the Vicente Calderon, Simeone has regularly been linked with a move to England in recent seasons, but has so far stayed committed to the Spanish side.

And, although the rumours persist, the Argentine would not be drawn on a possible switch as Atleti look to bounce back from defeat at Sevilla.

"I'm thinking only of Malaga," he told a news conference on Friday. "You will try to get me to talk about the English league, the future and what will happen.

"It's a competitive league, but what I'm thinking about is Malaga tomorrow."

Atleti stars Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann have both spoken of their intention to stay at the club as long as Simeone remains in charge, and the 46-year-old is pleased the players remain happy with his work.

"We've been together [Simeone and Atleti] for five years and so it is logical that there is an affection beyond the coach," he added.

"They both value my work and I appreciate their work. We feel comfortable being together - they know what I like and what I do not like."