Simeone plays down Atletico threat in Europe

Diego Simeone denied suggestions Atletico Madrid were the team nobody wanted to face in the Champions League.

Simeone's men knocked defending champions Barcelona out on Wednesday after a shock 2-0 home win gave them a 3-2 victory on aggregate.

It led to suggestions the organised and disciplined Atletico were the side no-one wanted to draw, before Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were given the task in the semi-finals.

Simeone said he was unable to see the reason for those calls.

"I don't see that," he told a news conference.

"We all know that Manchester City and Real Madrid have great players. We are tough without doubt, but they have a great group of players and good coaches."

Simeone is excited to take on Pep Guardiola's Bayern in the last four, with the first leg to be played on April 27.

"We always try to respect every opinion," the Argentinian said.

"The only thing we can say is that it is a very nice opportunity for us without a doubt, and a huge challenge."

Simeone's side have more pressing matters before then, taking on Granada on Sunday as they look to keep the pressure on league leaders Barca.