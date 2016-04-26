Simeone ready for Bayern battle

Diego Simeone believes Atletico Madrid's collective unity can help them make a positive start to their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Bayern have lived up to their billing as favourites to become European champions throughout this season's competition with a goal-laden campaign, the Bundesliga side scoring 28 in 10 matches.

They needed a strong performance in Lisbon to get past quarter-final opponents Benfica, Pep Guardiola's side scoring two away goals to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Next up is Simeone's Atletico, and the Argentine coach knows his side will have to be at the top of their game if they are to reach a second final in three seasons.

"We are ready, we want to take this chance, we will fight," he told a media conference.

"Bayern have many options, but in battles, the side with the most soldiers does not [win], but those who uses their soldiers better.

"To qualify you do not just need a good defence, you also have to score goals. And that is what we seek to do against Bayern."

And Fernando Torres – who has scored eight goals in all competitions in 2016 – says Simeone's squad are ready for the challenge.

He added: "We are ready to write a new story. We have a fantastic opportunity going into this time, but it will not be easy.

"Hopefully within a week we can say that we have taken a small step."