Simeone rumours will not distract Atletico, insists Torres

Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres has responded to speculation that Diego Simeone has had his contract at the club shortened, dismissing them as an unnecessary distraction.

Reports in Spain suggest the Atleti boss has negotiated with the club over reducing the length of his current deal, meaning it will expire in 2018 rather than 2020.

However, Torres stressed the issue was not something he wanted to hinder the team's pursuit of silverware, insisting that his side's focus should be on having a successful season.

"It's a hypothesis that is not real," he said at a promotional event. "Let's be real. We are one month into the season and this is a very important year for us.

"We want to grow after a very good season with a very complicated [Champions League] final. We are not going to get distracted thinking about what could happen nine months or a year from now.

"We aren't going to create obstacles for ourselves. I have no idea if those reports are true or not."

Simeone has been Atleti manager since December 2011 and won LaLiga in the 2013-2014 campaign.

He has twice reached the Champions League final, but revealed he was considering his future after losing to city rivals Real Madrid in the showpiece match for the second time in the space of three seasons.

"What he said after Milan [the final in May], it was tough on all of us," Torres added. "But it makes sense that each one of us express ourselves.

"He said what he felt and it didn't change anything between all of us. It should never be wrong to speak from one's heart. We are very happy that he has decided to stay - he is the fundamental base in this Atleti team.

"We want this year to be different. We want to keep growing after a great year."