Simeone: Tevez ideal for Atletico

Diego Simeone has confirmed Atletico Madrid have made tentative enquiries about acquiring Juventus striker Carlos Tevez during the close-season.

Despite helping Juve to a domestic double and the UEFA Champions League final - scoring 29 goals in the process - Tevez's future in Turin remains uncertain, with boyhood club Boca Juniors also linked with a move.

"The truth is I haven't spoken to Carlos," Simeone told AS. "But I know the club is talking to his agent.

"I'm always excited at working with players like Tevez.

"He has a lot of good things in his game: it's in his blood, more than the amount of goals he's able to score a season.

"He would be an ideal reinforcement for how football is played at Atletico."

Tevez is not the only player Atletico had been linked, with Villarreal's Luciano Vietto also in the frame.

Simeone added: "Vietto is an objective, both of mine and the sporting director's department.

"We're close. I hope to have him for next season because for me he is a player of extraordinary characteristics.

"I see him as very similar to David Villa when he began. He's settled very well at Villarreal. I know him from Racing and I gave him his debut.

"Hopefully we can get him because he would be a major boost."