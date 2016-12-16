Simeone vows to fight on as Atleti boss

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has no plans to step down in the wake of his side's poor start to the season.

Atleti have been regulars in the title race in recent LaLiga seasons but sit sixth after picking up just seven victories from their opening 15 matches.

That form has seen speculation over Simeone's future intensify, with Inter and Arsenal reported to be keeping tabs on the respected coach.

But the Argentinian's focus is firmly fixed on arresting Atleti's current slump ahead of Saturday's clash with Las Palmas.

"I have a contract and my hope is to do the best for the team and the club," he told a news conference.

"It seems like we always have to say beautiful things like 'I want to stay here', but I've lived match to match since five years ago. I care about the present, the moment."

Simeone is not concerned, however, despite being on a winless run of three in all competitions - Atleti's longest such streak this season.

"I'm not worried," he added. "Worried is not the word.

"The word is busy, busy for the team to respond and have the form that we haven't this season."