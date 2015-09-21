Simeone welcomes Torres form at Atletico

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has praised Fernando Torres' start to the season, stating the Spaniard's form is enhancing his side's attacking threat.

Simeone has experimented with his forward line-up so far this term, integrating new signings Luciano Vietto and Jackson Martinez alongside Torres and Antoine Griezmann.

Vietto and Martinez were handed starting spots for last week's Champions League win over Galatasaray but failed to score, with Griezmann and Torres having offered Atleti's greatest threat up front so far this term.

Simeone told reporters ahead of Tuesday's clash with Getafe: "[Torres is] in really good shape. He came in really well prepared from the pre-season where he worked really well.

"He needs to have a lot demanded of him and we're demanding a lot of him, in line with his quality. Last year he did well. He's competing really well and giving us options up front which is what we need.

"It's clear that [Angel] Correa came on and scored [against Eibar] and we got that change right. Jackson came on against Barcelona, he didn't score and we didn't get that right. We know the responsibility we have.

"I'm happy with the competition in the squad and the enthusiasm the players have to be part of it. The quality of minutes [played] is more important than the amount. Hopefully they give us options.

"These days it's hard to have a squad with so many good players. Hopefully our ability to choose will mean we do well."

Torres was on target in Saturday's 2-0 win over Eibar, a result soured somewhat by a hamstring injury suffered by Koke.

The Spain midfielder will definitely miss the Getafe game and Simeone added: "He's such an important player for us.

"He has so much - passing the ball between the lines, good at dead-ball situations and understanding perfectly what we need from the midfielders.

"But we're working well with other lads who are hoping for their chance.

"We're still seeing how the players are recovering from Saturday. We're just back from a recovery training session. During lunch on the day of the game we'll decide [the line-up]."