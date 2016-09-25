Simeone's son Giovanni scores first Serie A goal

Diego Simeone's son Giovanni opened his Serie A account by scoring for Genoa in their 1-1 draw at home to Pescara on Sunday.

Simeone, who featured for Argentina at the Olympic Games and signed for Genoa from River Plate in August, gave his side the lead shortly after half-time.

Receiving a pass from Santiago Gentiletti, Simeone took a touch to get the ball out of his feet and hit a sharp left-footed finish inside Albano Bizzarri's near post.

Unfortunately for the 21-year-old and Genoa, they could not close out the match, with red cards for Edenilson and Goran Pandev proving key as Rey Manaj equalised with five minutes to play.