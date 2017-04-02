Sinclair treble leads Celtic to dominant sixth straight title

Scott Sinclair scored a hat-trick as Celtic's Scottish Premiership procession finally saw the title secured on Sunday as a 5-0 win at Hearts confirmed their sixth successive league crown with eight games to spare.

Brendan Rodgers arrived at Parkhead with many anticipating a fierce title battle as Rangers made their top-flight return, but his side have been utterly ruthless this term.

The Bhoys remain unbeaten in the league and victory at Tynecastle was their 28th in 30 games this season – only Rangers last month and Inverness Caledonian Thistle in September have taken points off Celtic.

Celtic's league season began with a 2-1 win at Hearts secured by Sinclair and the Englishman was again in fabulous form, scoring twice inside three first-half minutes to get the party started.

FULL-TIME: Celtic 5-0 Hearts.And that's it! We are the Premiership Champions, again! April 2, 2017

Rodgers' side turned on the style after the break and Stuart Armstrong calmly side-footed home from 20 yards before Patrick Roberts cut onto his left foot to find the top corner as the travelling Celtic support delighted in another season of silverware.

The final word, fittingly, was Sinclair's as he won a penalty with a surging run and smashed home from the spot, his 18th goal of the season taking him above Moussa Dembele at the top of the Premiership scoring chart.

With the League Cup already in the bag, Celtic will face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals in their pursuit of the treble.