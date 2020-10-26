Sir Kenny Dalglish backs Celtic boss Neil Lennon amid winless run

Sir Kenny Dalglish has issued a strong defence of Neil Lennon as he urged Celtic fans to remember their manager’s past and more recent achievements.

Celtic fell six points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday following a third consecutive game without victory.

Lennon has found himself the subject of criticism following defeats by Rangers and AC Milan and a 3-3 draw at Aberdeen, who Celtic face in the 2019-20 William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday as they bid to win a 12th straight domestic trophy.

But Dalglish is confident Lennon’s fortunes will improve when missing players, such as Odsonne Edouard and Christopher Jullien, return to fitness.

The former Celtic player and interim manager believes the majority of Hoops fans will be behind Lennon and he added: “Fortunately for everybody I don’t see Celtic being overactive in trying to get rid of anybody.

“They should remember what Lenny did a few years ago and remember what he did since he’s come back.

“Going into New Year they were trailing Rangers a bit and they sped past them and ran away with the league.

“Lenny is the Celtic manager and deservedly so and I don’t think the Celtic people will be looking in any other direction in any way, shape or form.

“Like everything else, the bad news always gets well publicised rather than the good news, doesn’t it?

“He’s been unlucky, he hasn’t had players available recently but he has a few players coming back for Sunday.

“The Lille game (in the Europa League on Thursday) is important but for me the game on Sunday is the most important one. But I’m sure if he doesn’t get a result against Lille the criticism will be there again.”

The 69-year-old, who was promoting Premier Sports’ coverage of Sunday’s semi-final, added: “Some people want to put on social media that they are disappointed. OK, but wait to the end of the season and see if they are still disappointed in Lenny.

“I think it’s a wee bit unfair when you consider what he’s done in his four-year spell beforehand and a 77 per cent success rate since he’s come back, trophies, a chance to get to another final, Europa League section winners last year. I don’t think he’s done too badly.

“I wouldn’t underestimate Lenny, I wouldn’t underestimate Celtic. They know they have got to get off and running but if they win the Old Firm game at Ibrox, it’s back to square one.”

:: Premier Sports is available on Sky, Virgin TV and the Premier Player. Prices start from £9.99 per month.