Sirigu wanted PSG exit

Salvatore Sirigu has revealed he would have left Paris-Saint Germain during the transfer window had an offer been made for his services.

Sirigu has lost his place as first-choice goalkeeper at Parc des Princes this season following the arrival of Kevin Trapp, the Italian making only six appearances in all competitions.

Roma and Liverpool were both linked with the 29-year-old before the window opened, but nothing official materialised and Sirigu remained in Paris.

With Trapp proving hard to dislodge in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, Sirigu will have to hope his performances in the domestic cup competitions can impress Italy coach Antonio Conte ahead of the European Championships.

"I don't deny it – if an important proposal had arrived in January, I would've left," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"It didn't happen and I tried to think long and hard, that I would've left on a whim.

"Maybe I'm stubborn, but I thought that I wanted to finish well here, playing in the cups and having my chances.

"I won't leave anything behind and I'll train with determination, preparing 100 per cent for the matches. Then at the end of the year we'll see, you never know in football."

Sirigu made a rare appearance and kept a clean sheet on Wednesday as PSG defeated Lyon 3-0 at home to reach the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France.