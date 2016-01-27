Sirigu will not join Bordeaux - Sagnol

Bordeaux coach Willy Sagnol confirmed goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu will not be joining the club in the January transfer window.

The Ligue 1 outfit were dealt a huge blow after regular keeper Cedric Carrasso suffered crucial ligament damage in his knee during their 2-2 draw with Nantes on Saturday.

Sirigu has been on the outer at Paris Saint-Germain this season after losing his place in goals to German keeper Kevin Trapp.

However, Sagnol ruled out signing the Italy international.

"Sirigu? We inquired, but he will not come to Bordeaux. We will explore other avenues," Sagnol confirmed.

The Frenchman was speaking after his side's 5-1 semi-final loss against Lille in the Coupe de la Ligue on Tuesday.

"We must congratulate Lille which put in all the ingredients from the first minute to afford the joy of going to play at the Stade de France," he said.

"Individually, each player from Lille was well above those of Bordeaux.

"It's a big setback after our two good months.

"But it takes a lot to the group by linking all matches three days."