Sissoko expects big things from Remy at World Cup

Sissoko played alongside Remy at Newcastle United in the Premier League last season after the striker joined on loan from QPR.

Remy, 27, proved to be one of the bright notes in a turbulent season at St James' Park, ending the campaign with 14 goals in 26 top-flight appearances.

The former Marseille man has struggled to replicate such form on the international stage so far, having scored just four times in his 22 appearances for France.

However, Sissoko says the whole squad is confident Remy can deliver in Brazil if he is included in the final 23-man party when the squad is trimmed down from the initial 30.

"Loic (Remy) fits in very well in this group," he said. "He is a player who lives well, who gets along with everyone.

"It's true that he has had less time playing with the French national team than his club. But it's completely different.

"Everyone has confidence in him. We know he can bring something, create danger at any time. I hope we will see a big Loic Remy during this World Cup."

France have been grouped with Honduras, Switzerland and Ecuador at the World Cup.

Their first match, against Honduras, takes place in Porto Alegre on June 15.