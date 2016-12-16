Sissoko: I needed time to settle at Tottenham

Moussa Sissoko said he needed time to settle in at Tottenham but the French midfielder insisted he is now accustomed to life at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham broke their club record to lure Sissoko to London from relegated Newcastle United, however, the France international has struggled to justify his hefty price tag.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has been critical of Sissoko previously, saying the 27-year-old did not deserve to be selected.

Sissoko, though, now appears to be finding his feet at Tottenham, following an impressive performance in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Hull City, having made an impact off the bench against Manchester United last week.

"For me the manager said what he thinks," Sissoko said. "For me it was the same, just to come into training and try to give my best.

'I know what I can do for the team. I know what is my level.

"I just needed some time to be ready on everything because it was a big change for me. Now I understand everything and everything is better for me and that's good."

"The intensity of the training has been particularly difficult. The style of how he wants us to play. A lot of things," Sissoko added.

"What we do at the training. It was a lot of change. Every manager has his style of training so now I understand everything."

Tottenham are back at home against Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.