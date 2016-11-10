Sissoko looking to kick-start Tottenham career

Moussa Sissoko is ready to kick-start his Tottenham career after failing to make an impact since his move from Newcastle United.

France midfielder Sissoko, who enjoyed an excellent Euro 2016 with the host nation as they progressed to the final before losing 1-0 to Portugal, traded relegated Newcastle for White Hart Lane late in the transfer window, moving to north London for a fee reported to be in the region of £30million.

But he has endured a difficult beginning to his Spurs career, making just nine appearances in all competitions so far owing to both injury and suspension.

However, Sissoko said: "All the lights are green. It's true that there has been a lot of mishaps: my late signing, my lack of preparation for the season, my blow to the head against Middlesbrough and this suspension.

"All that now is behind me. I have come out, grown up.

"When I arrived, I felt that my team-mates were aware of the amount of my transfer. I was not just any player, but I ignore all of this.

"I was not at the top when I signed, but that's normal. They all worked well this summer while I had a mini-preparation."

Of his retrospective three-game ban for elbowing Bournemouth's Harry Arter, Sissoko added: "It fell at the wrong time. In addition, it was something involuntary. Even the opposition player said.

"I had to work harder than others in training and some double sessions to keep up.

"Tottenham is the biggest club I have known. You must convince in every game, every training session.

"But competition never scared me and the coach is correct.

"It makes playing the best players of the moment for the team to be always on top. If we want to win something late in the season, that is how we can get there."