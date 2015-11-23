Sissoko thanks Newcastle fans for support after hard week

Newcastle United's Moussa Sissoko has thanked the club's fans for their show of solidarity with Paris after an emotional week for the midfielder in the wake of the terror attacks in the French capital.

Sissoko was on the bench during France's 2-0 friendly win over Germany at the Stade de France, which was targeted as part of a wave of terror attacks across Paris 10 days ago that left 130 people dead.

Three suicide bombers detonated explosive belts in the vicinity of the Saint-Denis, killing one other victim.

The explosions were clearly audible during the game and the attacks led fans fearing for their safety to make their way onto the pitch after the final whistle, while the Germany squad spent the night in the stadium.

Sissoko was a second-half substitute in an emotional friendly with England on Tuesday, with floral tributes laid and the home fans at Wembley singing Le Marseillaise before kick-off.

The French national anthem was also played at St James' Park as Newcastle returned to Premier League action on Saturday with a 3-0 home defeat to Leicester City.

And, speaking about his emotions before the game, Sissoko told Newcastle's official website: "This week was very hard because of everything that happened in Paris.

"But, thankfully, I am alive and I have to look forward.

"All my family was in the stadium [during the attacks], so I was very scared but they brought my family to a special room, and when I saw them I was happy.

"But I was still sad for everyone affected by what happened in Paris. It was a bad thing for everyone in France, everyone in the world, and I hope these things stop soon.

"Football is obviously important but the most important thing is the life of people.

"It was nice that people came together to think about what has happened in France and I would like to thank everyone for that."