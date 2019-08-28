Six of the best see Swansea reach third round

Swansea reached the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 6-0 thrashing of Sky Bet League Two side Cambridge at the Liberty Stadium.

A brace from Sam Surridge and goals from Kristoffer Peterson, George Byers and Jordan Garrick put Steve Cooper’s side, who are still unbeaten so far this season, in complete control before the break.

It was a fine way for Swansea to warm up for Saturday’s top-of-the-table Championship clash with Leeds and Wayne Routledge completed the scoring in the second period.

Cooper’s men went ahead almost straight from the kick-off. Garrick danced down the right and his cross was not cleared by the Cambridge defence.

The ball fell to Peterson, who slammed home his first Swansea effort, and Byers soon tapped in to make it 2-0 after Declan John’s mazy run.

Cambridge’s Jack Roles did rattle the bar, but the Swansea goals kept coming.

Surridge made it 3-0 and Garrick’s delight was obvious as he then found the net after Routledge’s shot was saved. Like Peterson, it was his first for the club.

Surridge added a fifth before the break after a one-two with Byers, while midfielder Byers smashed a 30-yard strike against the frame of the goal early in the second half.

With the game won, Swansea sent on 17-year-old Tivonge Rushesha and cancer survivor Jack Evans, 21, for their senior debuts. Evans stepped in for Tom Carroll in midfield after being told he was in remission in February.

There was still time for Routledge to make it six as Swansea continued their impressive form.