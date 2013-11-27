Six people arrested in UK match-fixing probe

The country's National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed on Wednesday that the individuals had been taken into custody as part of an operation centring on possible illegal betting activity on matches.

While the individuals have not been named, national media reports allege that the men being held include footballers.

A statement from the NCA confirmed: "Six men have been arrested across the country as part of an NCA investigation into alleged football match-fixing.

"The focus of the operation is a suspected international illegal betting syndicate.

"The NCA is working closely with the Gambling Commission and the Football Association.

"This is an active investigation and we are unable to provide further detail at this time."

The NCA, which was set up by the British government in 2011, leads the UK's fight against serious and organised crime.