Skenderbeu replaced by Partizani in Champions League

Skenderbeu have been removed from Champions League qualifying and replaced by Partizani following a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

UEFA confirmed CAS had upheld a decision to declare the Albanian champions ineligible for any of its club competitions amid allegations of match-fixing.

Fellow Albanian outfit Partizani - who had already played the first leg of a Europa League qualifying match against Slovan Bratislava – will now meet Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Slovan will progress automatically to the next round of the continent's secondary competition.

Skenderbeu won a sixth successive Superliga crown last season and featured in the Europa League group stages after being eliminated from the Champions League play-offs.