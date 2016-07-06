Skenderbeu replaced by Partizani in Champions League
UEFA has confirmed that Skenderbeu will be replaced in Champions League qualifying by fellow Albanian side Partizani.
Skenderbeu have been removed from Champions League qualifying and replaced by Partizani following a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
UEFA confirmed CAS had upheld a decision to declare the Albanian champions ineligible for any of its club competitions amid allegations of match-fixing.
Fellow Albanian outfit Partizani - who had already played the first leg of a Europa League qualifying match against Slovan Bratislava – will now meet Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.
Slovan will progress automatically to the next round of the continent's secondary competition.
Skenderbeu won a sixth successive Superliga crown last season and featured in the Europa League group stages after being eliminated from the Champions League play-offs.
