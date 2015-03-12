Skipper Gerrard fit for Reds trip to Swansea
Steven Gerrard will be available for Liverpool when they travel to Swansea City in the Premier League on Monday.
Gerrard confirmed the news in a media conference on Thursday ahead of a charity game to be held at Anfield at the end of the month.
The Liverpool captain has missed the last seven matches after suffering a hamstring injury in the 3-2 victory over Tottenham last month.
Without Gerrard, Liverpool have won all three of their league outings, although they were dumped out of the UEFA Europa League following a penalty shootout at Besiktas.
With 10 Premier League games remaining - and an FA Cup quarter-final replay with Blackburn Rovers still to come - Gerrard's return to fitness will provide a welcome boost to manager Brendan Rodgers.
