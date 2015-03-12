Skipper Gerrard fit for Reds trip to Swansea

Gerrard confirmed the news in a media conference on Thursday ahead of a charity game to be held at Anfield at the end of the month.

The Liverpool captain has missed the last seven matches after suffering a hamstring injury in the 3-2 victory over Tottenham last month.

Without Gerrard, Liverpool have won all three of their league outings, although they were dumped out of the UEFA Europa League following a penalty shootout at Besiktas.

With 10 Premier League games remaining - and an FA Cup quarter-final replay with Blackburn Rovers still to come - Gerrard's return to fitness will provide a welcome boost to manager Brendan Rodgers.