Skipper Zebina set for Toulouse departure

Defender Zebina was an unused substitute for Toulouse's 4-2 defeat to league leaders and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

The former Roma and Juventus centre-back has expressed his confusion at the decision, suggesting that his future lies away from the Stade Municipal.

Zebina posted a link on his official Twitter account to a Facebook message, which read: "My non-start against PSG on Sunday hurt me very badly.

"Given my past performances and my role as captain, I was expecting to play in this big game.

"I confess to not really understanding this new situation, which now sees me move from captain to waiting for the chance to replace injured or suspended players in order to be reinstated into the starting XI.

"This at least had the merit of clarifying things with the coach, who told me explicitly that I was not part of his future plans.

"I want there to be no doubt that I will pursue my career (in France or elsewhere) at the highest level. It is only for this reason that I communicate publicly about my personal future today.

"I now intend to make the most of these two and a half months with Toulouse that will allow me - I hope - to leave with the best possible memories of my team-mates, the club and all our loyal fans."