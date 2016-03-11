Skrtel and Valencia make injury comebacks in Under-21 derby
Manchester United and Liverpool renewed rivalries at youth level, with first-team players for both clubs making injury comebacks.
Martin Skrtel and Antonio Valencia made returns to action from respective hamstring and foot injuries as Liverpool and Manchester United's Under-21 sides met on Friday.
Winger Valencia had been out of action since October's 0-0 derby draw with Manchester City, while Skrtel was returning to the pitch for the first time since the Reds' 3-0 defeat at Watford in December.
Skrtel got through an hour at Prenton Park, while Valencia was withdrawn at the interval, replaced by recent senior debutant Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
First-teamers were on display for either side as Adnan Januzaj, Steven Caulker and Jordon Ibe all featured.
The game finished 1-1 after United youth captain James Weir - another player to make his first-team bow in recent weeks - cancelled out Jerome Sinclair's opener.
