Skrtel: Liverpool can compete with anyone

Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel has a warning for Premier League pace-setters Manchester City and defending champions Chelsea - Brendan Rodgers' team are not scared of anyone.

Skrtel helped Liverpool to their third straight clean sheet to begin the 2015-16 Premier League season in Monday's scoreless draw at Arsenal, and reckons the Merseyside club can "compete with anyone... away or home".

Rodgers and Co. host West Ham in the league on Saturday before a trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United on September 12, while Liverpool are set to visit both Chelsea and City before the end of November - not that Skrtel is worried after their performance at the Emirates Stadium.

"It really was a game of two halves," Skrtel told the Liverpool Echo.

"In the first half we were better than them [Arsenal]. We hit the crossbar, we hit the post and their keeper [Petr Cech] made some great saves.

"But in the second half they kept the ball better and created some chances, but we defended well and I'm glad they didn't score.

"Maybe both teams can be happy with a point. We wanted to win the game but at the end of the day we kept a clean sheet and if you can't win, it's important not to lose the game.

"It's always difficult to come to places like this but we arrived with confidence after two wins. We wanted to get something to keep the run going and I think we can be happy with the way we played.

"We showed we can compete with anyone in this league, whether it's away or home. We just have to keep going and keep building on this run."