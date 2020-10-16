Slaven Bilic faces anxious wait over Callum Robinson’s availability for West Brom

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic faces an anxious wait to see if Callum Robinson is available for Monday’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

The 25-year-old was sent home from the Republic of Ireland camp last weekend as one of four men deemed to be close contacts of an unnamed player who had tested positive for coronavirus, and Bilic admits he does not yet know if he will be available to him this weekend.

The Croatian said: “It’s not in our hands, there is no clear or obvious explanation.

“He was with Ireland. One of the players who was positive, Callum was one of three or four players playing cards with him or sitting next to him on a plane.

“The rules are different in Ireland than they are in England. He has had to self-isolate – 10 days, two weeks? It’s a bit complicated to be fair.

“We have to hope that he will be available for [training on] Sunday. That wouldn’t put him in the greatest condition, but he has played a lot. He played four games for us, he played one game for Ireland.

“We will be happy if he comes back, we will take that option. But is it going to happen? We don’t know. It’s not in our hands, we are going to see what the Government says.”

Robinson and his international team-mates were caught up in a Covid-19 drama when a total of seven members of Stephen Kenny’s squad were withdrawn from last Sunday’s Nations League clash with Wales.

Bilic could do with having the former Preston and Sheffield United frontman at his disposal with Hal Robson-Kanu facing several weeks on the sidelines with a fractured wrist.

In addition, Karlan Grant, who arrived from Huddersfield on a six-year deal on Thursday, is not yet fully up to speed.

Bilic said: “He trained, but he didn’t train with the group, so it’s one of those where we have to find the balance to do it as soon as possible, basically, because at the moment we have trouble in those positions with the strikers, but not only because of that, but without putting in jeopardy his long-term performance.

“For that, we can have a feeling and you have the numbers from the sports science guys but also the most important thing is how does he feel?

“He trained a bit. He looked good, he looked sharp, but still as I said, we are going to see.”