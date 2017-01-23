Slimani wants Algeria youngsters to learn from AFCON humiliation
Algeria deserved their elimination from AFCON 2017, according to Islam Slimani, whose two goals versus Senegal were ultimately in vain.
Islam Slimani felt a slow start proved fatal to Algeria's Africa Cup of Nations campaign but hopes the youngsters in Georges Leekens's misfiring squad can learn from the disappointment of group-stage elimination.
Leicester City striker Slimani twice gave Algeria the lead against a much-changed and already qualified Senegal in Franceville, only for Papakouli Diop and Moussa Sow to hit equalisers either side of half-time.
Tunisia's 4-2 win over Zimbabwe meant Algeria had left themselves with too much to do in any case and a side boasting the talents of Slimani, Leicester City colleague Riyad Mahrez and Yacine Brahimi mark a major early casualty at AFCON 2017, alongside hosts Gabon.
"The match against Zimbabwe [a 2-2 draw] was the first match but that is not an excuse," Slimani, 28, told a post-match news conference.
"We are not qualified and maybe that is what we deserve.
"They are two great teams [Senegal and Tunisia], both of them are wonderful teams.
"It's true, we have a lot of young players; many, many young players.
"Football is a matter of keeping working and I think we are going to learn a lot from this elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.