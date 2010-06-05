Slovak Skrtel suffers injury in friendly

The World Cup debutant went off in the 13th minute and was taken to hospital for an immediate scan, showing Skrtel suffered only ankle swelling and was ordered to rest for three days, Slovak Television reported.

"I regret the swollen ankle of Martin Skrtel but I believe it will be okay," Slovak national coach Vladimir Weiss said after the friendly match against Cons Rica in Bratislava.

Slovakia, drawn in Group F with Italy, New Zealand and Paraguay, will leave for the tournament on Tuesday. It kicks off on June 11.

"We are going (to South Africa) to fight for a chance to advance from the group," Weiss told Slovak Television after the match.

"This match was 'tailored' for (the match against) New Zealand but their squad is of a better quality (than Costa Rica)."

