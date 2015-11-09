Smalling hails Manchester United's defence

Chris Smalling has hailed Manchester United's defensive strength following their 2-0 Premier League win at home to West Brom on Saturday.

Louis van Gaal's men have kept five consecutive clean sheets in all competitions and Smalling is delighted to be part of such a strong defensive unit.

"Over the last year we have had a very good record and in the last month we've had many clean sheets and as a back four, that's really pleasing," Smalling told MUTV.

"We've been able to do that even when we've had a few changes in the back four and have stuck together. Everyone knows their jobs so it's great to be a part of such a good defensive unit, especially knowing that we've always got that chance of scoring at the other end if we can keep it tight.

"I think a lot of managers say that it starts from the front and us as defenders know it helps our job when the front two strikers put that pressure on. If they can do that it makes our job a lot easier. You know that without the whole team working together, it's a very hard job for the defenders, so everyone plays a part."

United have the best defensive record in the Premier League after 12 games, conceding just eight times so far, with Manchester City and Arsenal having let in nine apiece.