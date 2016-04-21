Smalling injury not 'serious'

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling confirmed there was "nothing serious" despite limping around in the side's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Smalling appeared to be feeling ginger towards the end of United's win against Palace at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

However, the England international ensured there was no concern surrounding any potential injury.

"I'll be fine," Smalling is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News. "It's nothing serious."

An own goal from Damien Delaney and a second-half strike from Matteo Darmian sealed the three points for United.

It was United's fourth clean sheet in their past six games, giving the side extra confidence going into their FA Cup semi-final against Everton on Saturday.

"It's something that we're very proud of as a team and especially as a back four because that's our job," Smalling said.

"It's nice to get another clean sheet and we keep each other in line and keep talking because we don't want that concentration to slip."