Smith believes Villa can compete with Premier League’s top clubs

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith insists the club’s encouraging performances against Premier League heavyweights give them confidence heading into Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

Villa, who ended a three-match losing run in the competition by defeating Newcastle 2-0, have yet to claim a major scalp in 13 outings this season but Smith takes heart from their appetite for the challenge.

“We know that we can be competitive with the top teams in this league and we’ve shown that at Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham,” he said.

“We haven’t come away with the results that we would like, but we haven’t been very far away from getting them. It’s down to small details at times.

“The players are learning all the time and they’re getting to grips with each other. We had a big turn-around of players in the summer and that part of gelling with each other seems to be coming very close now.

“They’re starting to become more of the team unit that I expected of them, and that always takes time.”

United have struggled this season and sit only four points above Villa, but Smith insists Old Trafford still retains a fear factor.

“I went to the Manchester United v Liverpool game and they were certainly up for that and played extremely well on the day against Liverpool,” Smith said.

“You’re going to a stadium where there are going to be 76,000 fans, so there’s an intimidation factor there in itself.”