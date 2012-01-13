Sneijder set for Inter return

Inter Milan playmaker Wesley Sneijder could make a dramatic return to action against joint-leaders AC Milan in Sunday's derby.

The Dutchman, who has been out since November 2 with a pulled muscle, is included in a full strength Nerazzurri squad with defender Andrea Ranocchia and midfielder Dejan Stankovic also back from injury.

Inter coach Claudio Ranieri, whose fifth-placed side have won their last five matches, says the pressure will be on Milan.

Milan's Brazilian striker Pato is likely to make way for compatriot Robinho.

Pato pledged his future to the club on Thursday after being heavily linked by French and Italian media with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window.

AS Roma have continued their investment in youth with the capture of Uruguayan striker Nicolas Lopez from Nacional.

The 18-year-old, who signed a four-and-a-half year contract with the Giallorossi on Wednesday, will compete up front alongside summer signings Argentine Erik Lamela and Bojan Krkic in the wake of Marco Borriello's move to Juventus.

Midfielder Daniele De Rossi, who is still in talks over a new contract with the club, is set to return for seventh-placed Roma at Catania on Saturday after missing Wednesday's 3-0 defeat of Fiorentina in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia.

Joint-leaders Juventus will be without striker Fabio Quagliarella for Sunday's visit of Cagliari and for the rest of January after the Italian fractured a cheek bone in Sunday's 1-0 win at Lecce.

Quagliarella, who missed most of 2011 after damaging cruciate ligaments, is likely to be replaced on the Bianconeri bench by new signing Marco Borriello.

Paolo De Ceglie looks set to come in for the suspended Giorgio Chiellini at left-back as coach Antonio Conte keeps faith with the side that has gone 17 matches unbeaten.

Fiorentina forward Stevan Jovetic has called on the struggling club to bring in replacements after Alberto Gilardino's departure to Genoa in the January trasnfer window.

"If another player comes in it will be better for us," the Montenegrin told reporters after Wednesday's 3-0 Coppa Italia loss to Roma.

While the Serie A rumour mill places Juve outcast Amauri ever closer to the Viola, the highly-rated Jovetic is likely to be joined in attack by young Serbian Adem Ljajic for Sunday's visit of bottom club Lecce.

Fourth-placed Lazio have added extra firepower to their attack as they prepare to compete on three fronts in 2012 by signing 23-year-old Uruguayan forward Emiliano Alfaro from Liverpool Montevideo.

The Rome side, who progressed to the last eight of the Coppa Italia with a 3-2 win over Verona on Tuesday, are through to the knockout stages of the Europa League and are fighting for one of three Serie A spots in next season's Champions League.

Brazilian playmaker Hernanes, who scored the winner on Tuesday, is back from injury to take his place against Atalanta in Sunday's early match.