Snodgrass lays into under-fire Hammers boss Bilic

Robert Snodgrass has laid into under-fire West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, saying he did not know what position to play him in.

Scotland winger Snodgrass moved to London Stadium in a £10.2million deal from Hull City in January having scored seven Premier League goals for the Tigers in the first half of last season.

However, Snodgrass struggled to impress at West Ham playing largely on the left wing and was shipped out on loan to Championship side Aston Villa last week.

The 29-year-old says the warning signs were there from his first appearance in a Hammers shirt and questioned the nous of Bilic, who is under pressure with West Ham having lost their opening three league matches.

Speaking on international duty, he said: "I was coming on against [Manchester] City and he [Bilic] said 'where do you want to play, on the left or right?'

"I thought 'you have just signed me and I have played on the right or behind the striker at Hull City all season'.

"That was my debut and alarm bells were ringing right away. I found it very strange and I realised from the off that it wasn't going to happen.

"Every time I played, I was on the left. I don't know why he did it. I joined as Dimitri Payet left and maybe it was a case of 'you can play there'.

"But I'd only filled in on the left on a couple of occasions. I hate that position but when you are Scottish you are brought up to play anywhere.

"It's fine to play for one or two games but you need to play in your right position, especially on the back of scoring nine goals for Hull.

"At that stage, nobody had scored more goals for Hull or West Ham. The manager was under a lot of pressure and I later said that out of respect I didn't want to go in and see him during that period.

"But when I eventually did speak to him I said I thought he would have known I wasn't a left-midfielder and that he must have watched me after signing me for that type of money.

"His answer was basically that when people are confident they can play anywhere."