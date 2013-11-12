Snodgrass predicts upturn in form at Norwich

Chris Hughton's men have made a disappointing start to the season - currently 15th with 11 points - and suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City a little under a fortnight ago.

But a 3-1 victory over West Ham on Saturday has instilled a new sense of belief in the Norwich squad, with Snodgrass claiming it can prove a catalyst for an upturn in form.

"It was this time last year, against Arsenal, that was a turning point in our season," he told BBC Radio Norfolk of the 1-0 win that kick-started a 10-game unbeaten run.

"So hopefully that can be the case this time too."

And manager Hughton echoed those thoughts, saying :"We hope it's a turning point.

"We had a similar run last season round about this stage and we hope it's one again this season."

Snodgrass is currently on international duty with Scotland, who are set to face the United States on Friday and Norway on Tuesday.