Snodgrass, Redmond in line for Norwich return

The news comes as a welcome boost after Chris Hughton's men suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

Snodgrass was unavailable for that fixture after suffering concussion in the midweek League Cup loss at Manchester United, while Redmond has been absent with a hip injury.

Asked about Snodgrass' absence against City, Hughton said: "After his concussion, the only way that he is allowed to be available is if there's no effects.

"It was only slight effects that he had but you have to be clear 100 per cent and he wasn't."

Hughton is certain the former Leeds winger will be able to face West Ham, and is hopeful of also having Redmond at his disposal.

"Redmond was too sore (to play on Saturday)," added the Norwich boss.

"Snodgrass, of course, will be available for next week and we'll push Nathan as well and see if we can get him back for next week."