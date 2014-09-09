Snodgrass still coming to terms with injury blow

The Scotland winger completed a move to the KC Stadium from Norwich City in June, but endured a miserable Premier League debut for his new club.

Snodgrass suffered a dislocated kneecap against QPR on the opening day of the campaign and is not expected to play again this term.

While the 27-year-old accepts injuries are part of the game, he has struggled to come to terms with the severity of his current problem.

"The diagnosis has been that this season is gone. If I play any part, it will be a bonus," Snodgrass is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Football injuries happen to everybody. It's part and parcel of the game but the timing of it is quite sickening.

"I’ve got to get my head around it."