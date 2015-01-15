Socceroo Herd suffers Achilles injury setback

Australia's Chris Herd has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asian Cup after suffering an Achilles injury.

The versatile Aston Villa player missed his country's 4-0 hammering of Oman on Tuesday, having experienced discomfort in the final training session before that Group A clash at Stadium Australia.

It was revealed on Thursday that Herd, an unused substitute in the host nation's 4-1 win over Kuwait, will return to Aston Villa for treatment on the injury.

Socceroos head coach Ange Postecoglo said: "It's disappointing for the team and especially for Chris that he is unable to continue in the tournament,

"It has been determined it is in Chris' best interests that he returns to Aston Villa for rehabilitation to ensure he can get back on the pitch."

Australia are already guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals and face South Korea in the their final group game on Saturday.