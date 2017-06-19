Social media kingpin Patrice Evra returns with special rendition of 'I love this game'
It's a Monday so that can only mean one thing... a feel-good message from the former Manchester United man.
Evra's social media game has been outstanding in recent months, increasing anticipation among his followers every Monday morning for the latest instalment of his chirpy video series.
It's now a well-known fact that Evra loves Mondays. And with the Ligue 1 season over for the Marseille full-back, who previously enjoyed successful stints at Juventus and Manchester United in an illustrious career, Evra has been able to take a break and go on his travels.
Judging from his latest video, he's clearly enjoying life (as always) in Senegal, his country of birth.
The 36-year-old has been mixing with some of the locals in Dakar, and managed to drag in two bongo-wielding musicians to help him compose a song based around his signature catchphrase "I love this game!"
All together now...
