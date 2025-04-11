Friday Football Quiz, episode 58: Can you get 20 correct answers?

By published

“Hi, how you doing? We're back and we're ready for it all over again!"

Friday Football Quiz, Episode 58
Friday Football Quiz, Episode 58 (Image credit: Future)

Welcome and welcome back (we hope) to another edition of FourFourTwo's Friday Football Quiz.

Tough week all in all? Ready for the weekend to arrive, us too. Never fear, how about some carefully crafted football trivia to take your mind away from all of life's annoying little nuisances?

If this is your first time playing along, click here to see our past quizzes and revel in a football wormhole. For your regular players, scroll down and we'll get cracking, shall we?

Friday Football Quiz, episode 57

(Image credit: Future)

LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, episode 57

We've got 20 questions for you to bring us the correct answer too and with it being a Friday, we've also decided there's no time limit.

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Off you go!

