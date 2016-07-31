Sociedad bring in Willian Jose

Former Brazil Under-20 international Willian Jose has joined Real Sociedad from Deportivo Maldonado on a five-year deal.

The 24-year-old striker, who made his LaLiga debut for Real Madrid in 2014, has since had loan spells with Real Zaragoza and Las Palmas.

Willian Jose scored nine league goals for Las Palmas last season and will complete the transfer pending the formalisation of his contract.