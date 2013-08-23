Sokratis praises Klopp influence

The Greece international sealed a move from Werder Bremen in May and made his Bundesliga debut for Dortmund in Sunday's 2-1 win over Eintracht Braunschweig.

According to the 25-year-old, Klopp and his backroom staff are some of the best in the business and have helped him hit the ground running at Signal Iduna Park.

"Klopp and his coaching staff are among the best in the world," he told Bild .

"Their presence makes me satisfied to be here at Dortmund. I am learning a lot of things here."

Sokratis could face former club Bremen on Friday if he retains his place ahead of Neven Subotic.

The pair, along with Mats Hummels, are vying for two places at the back although the Greek believes such competition for places is a positive.

"I have a good relationship with both Mats and Neven," he continued.

"We only seem to have good players here, both as human beings here and as athletes."

Dortmund and Bremen go into the game with 100 per cent records, having both beaten Augsburg and Braunschweig so far in the season.